Hoyer: Pay Homage to Heroes Who Defended America

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer on the celebration of Memorial Day 2024:

“Today, we join together to honor the brave men and women in uniform who laid down their lives to defend our nation. Their names have been carved into stone and emblazoned in bronze on countless monuments, headstones, memorials, and plaques throughout America and around the world. Whether placed in the quiet fields of Gettysburg, under the shade of the Argonne forest, amid the black sands of Iwo Jima, on the hills overlooking the Potomac, or in public squares and small plots in every town and city in America, these tributes pay homage to heroes who gave ‘the last full measure of devotion.’

“The greatest testament to these Americans’ sacrifice is the endurance of the democracy that they gave their lives to protect. For their sake, as well as our own, we have a responsibility to safeguard that democracy and the American values of freedom, justice, equality, and opportunity. Crucially, we have a duty to care for their families and for their brothers and sisters in arms who are still with us today. Last week, I was pleased to see the Biden-Harris administration announce that 1 million veterans’ claims have been granted under the Honoring Our Pact Act – the most significant expansion in care and benefits for toxic-exposed veterans in decades.

“May God continue to bless our troops, veterans, and fallen defenders of freedom – and the country to which they gave so much.”

