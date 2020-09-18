Hoyer Notes Hispanic Heritage Month

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, September 18, 2020 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement to recognize the start of Hispanic Heritage Month:

“Today marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and I join in celebrating the contributions of Latinos and Latinas throughout our history,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Today, we honor in particular the Latino and Latina health care workers who are serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who are performing essential jobs that keep our economy going and ensure our safety and national security. We thank them, along with those who continue to defend our nation in uniform.

The congressman said he was proud to serve in Congress alongside outstanding colleagues in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, who are leading the fight against policies that divide, dehumanize, and demean people of Hispanic heritage and immigrants to America. Together, they are rejecting hatred, racism, and xenophobia.

“Together, we passed the American Dream and Promise Act to keep Dreamers and T.P.S. holders here and prevent their families from being separated. Together, we also passed legislation to create the National Museum of the American Latino,” he said. “Together, we will continue to stand up for justice, equality, and opportunity for all – this month and every month.”

Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated September 15-October 15.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.