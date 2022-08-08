The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US added 528,000 jobs and the jobless rate dropped to 3.5% in July 2022. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said the new jobs marked a “landmark in our recovery.”

“The July jobs report released [August 5] should help dispel the notion that America’s real economy is mired in recession,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Last month, 528,000 jobs were created, marking a landmark in our recovery, as the total number of working Americans surpassed its pre-pandemic high for the first time. With job growth across virtually every sector, from restaurants to manufacturing, and the unemployment rate for women dropping, this report reflects a job market that is, simply put, strong.”

He said it is not an aberration, “as the policies enacted by President Biden and congressional Democrats to support our recovery have produced more than 9.5 million new jobs, putting July’s number squarely in line with the record 529,000 average monthly jobs gained over first 18 months since President Biden took office.”

“There is much still to do to continue ensuring American families have the tools they need to face real economic challenges, however, and tackling inflation is at the top of that list,” he continued. “That is why we worked to enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPS and Science Act to support sustained economic growth, address the shortage of semiconductors that is driving inflation, and help more American workers, entrepreneurs, and innovators Make It In America.”