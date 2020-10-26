Hoyer: MPT Awarded Ready to Learn Grant

Maryland Public Television (MPT) has been awarded $100,000 to develop personalized learning experiences for children, especially those in low-income communities. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the US Department of Education’s Ready to Learn grant program.

The announcement was made by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and members of the Maryland congressional delegation including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Congressmen CA Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone.

“Maryland Public Television connects hundreds of thousands of Maryland families with educational programming in their homes and resources in their communities. As caregivers juggle the demands of distance learning, work, and child care during this pandemic, providing free and accessible educational tools is all the more important. This investment will help Maryland Public Television continue its efforts to enrich lives and expand opportunity for all of our children,” reads a statement from the lawmakers.

The Ready to Learn grant funds:

Creation of new educational media that promotes critical thinking, collaboration, and literacy

Collaborations between local public media stations and community

Broadcast television content that improves early learning skills and school readiness

Production of short-form digital series, podcasts, games, mobile apps, virtual learning events for educators, at-home resources for parents, and other interactive educational experiences

Broadcasting efforts to reach traditionally underserved communities – including more Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and Native American children, and more children from low-income households

The RTL Grant Program helps enhance public commitment to early childhood learning and expand its support for low-income families.

These funds will enable MPT to maintain a robust network of engagement partnerships to increase early learning opportunities through public media, provide children with diverse resources, and support families, caregivers, and educators.

