Hoyer Moves Art Competition Online

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, April 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

2019 5th District winner La Jolla Rocks by Amber Fanelli

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer is moving the Congressional Art Competition online.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the US House of Representatives. The Congressional Art Competition, which began in 1982, is an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. More than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition since its inception.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students. The overall winner of the 5th District’s competition will be displayed for one year in the US Capitol. The exhibit in Washington, DC, will also include artwork from other contest winners nationwide.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Congressional Art Competition will be conducted online. As such, Congressman Hoyer’s office requests that all students submit their artwork digitally to submissionMD05@gmail.com by 8 pm Friday, May 22, 2020.

All emailed submissions should contain the images of the artwork and the student release form, which can be downloaded here.

The office understands that students may not be able to obtain the signed signature from an art teacher on the release form. If that is the case, students may include an email from an art teacher granting permission to enter the competition. When submitting, please include the students’ name, school, and title of their artwork in the subject line of the email.

Art works entered in the contest may be up to 32 inches by 32 inches (including the frame) and may be up to 4 inches in depth. All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution.

The art work may be:

Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers

Collage

Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media

Computer Generated Art

Photography

All artwork must be sent to submissionMD05@gmail.com by May 22, 2020.

For more information on the annual 5th District Congressional Art Competition, contact Jada Ward at 301-843-1577 or jada.ward@mail.house.gov.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.