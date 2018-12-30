Hoyer Meets With Workers Impacted by Shutdown

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Sunday, December 30, 2018

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met Dec. 28 with constituents impacted by the federal government shutdown, including representatives from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and local business owners with federal government contracts.

Rep. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said the shutdown “has very real consequences for thousands of Marylanders.”

“I appreciated the opportunity to hear from federal employees and local business owners about the impact of the shutdown on their livelihoods, morale, and productivity,” he said.

The congressmen said the shutdown means thousands of federal employees are furloughed or forced to work without pay over the holiday season.

“Our federal workers – who ensure the well-being and safety of the American people – deserve better. In addition, government shutdowns severely impact small businesses with federal government contracts, undermining their ability to generate revenue and pay employees and making it nearly impossible for them to plan for the future,” Congressman Hoyer said.

“I will continue to urge Republicans to work with Democrats to reopen the federal government,” continued Congressman Hoyer.

He said he has co-sponsored legislation that could be brought “to the floor right now to reopen government.” It’s unfortunate that that is not happening, Mr. Hoyer said.

“This is not the way Congress should operate. We must reach compromise, reopen the government, ensure federal workers receive the pay they are due, and provide certainty to the American people,” he said.

Congressman Hoyer met with representatives from the following small businesses: Lord and Tucker Management Consultants LLC, Securemedy Inc., Organon Advisors Inc., JRA & Associates Contracting LLC, AMA Consulting, and T47 International Inc.

