Hoyer Meets With UM Student Leaders

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with incoming University of Maryland Student Government Association President Ireland Lesley and Director of Government Advocacy Samay Kindra last month.

“I enjoyed meeting with President Lesley and Director Kindra this afternoon to discuss how Congress is working to address the rising cost of higher education,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “I am working closely with chair of the Education and Labor Committee Bobby Scott and members of the committee on the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, which we want to strengthen to ensure more students can afford to pursue and complete higher education. It’s critically important that Congress take action to ensure more students have access to affordable, quality education and that students feel safe on their campuses.”

“I was proud to serve as vice president of the Student Government Association at the University of Maryland, and I know how hard the SGA works to represent their peers,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I thank President Lesley and Director Kindra for their commitment to ensuring that the voices of their fellow students are heard. I look forward to continuing to work with the Student Government Association and students at the University to address the issues most important to them.”

Congressman Hoyer attended Suitland High School in Prince George’s County, and in 1963 he graduated with high honors from the University of Maryland, selected Outstanding Male Graduate that year. In 1966, he received his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. That same year, at the age of 27, he won a seat in the Maryland Senate.

In 1975, he was elected president of the Senate, the youngest ever in state history, and served in that body until 1978. He was a member of the State Board of Higher Education from 1978 to 1981, the year in which he came to Congress after winning a special election.

