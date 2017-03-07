Hoyer Meets With Together We Will

Congressman Makes Several Stops in 5th District

On the National Day of Action to protect the Affordable Care Act, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) met with members of Together We Will – Southern Maryland, a civic engagement organization, to discuss the impact of repealing the ACA.

“On the National Day of Action to protect the Affordable Care Act, I was pleased to meet with a diverse, energetic group of people in Southern Maryland that is becoming more involved in government and politics,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Repealing the Affordable Care Act without a plan to replace it will have a devastating impact on Marylanders — 347,000 would lose health coverage, including 60,000 children, and many families could see their health costs skyrocket. I thank Together We Will for attending the Women’s March on Washington and looking for additional opportunities to get involved, and I look forward to working together to educate the community about what is at stake if the ACA is repealed and advocate for policies that will ensure a stronger future for all of us.”

Together We Will – Southern Maryland is a civic engagement group that was established following the 2016 election and has grown to approximately 2,200 members, many of whom have not been previously involved in politics and government. The group aims to support, engage, and change their community through informing others and taking action on local, state, and federal levels of government.

The congressman also held several other events and meetings in the 5th District.

He met with VADM Paul Grosklags, commander of Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

“[Feb. 21], I met with Vice Admiral Grosklags to discuss key priorities of Patuxent River Naval Air Station. The unique testing capabilities at Pax River play a vital role in strengthening national security while also contributing significantly to Maryland’s economy. I look forward to continuing to work with Vice Admiral Grosklags to ensure Pax River remains a premiere center for the research, development, testing, and evaluation of naval aircraft and to support the men and women who carry out its mission and keep our nation safe,” Congressman Hoyer said.

The congressman visited at government class at Thomas Stone School’s and attended with Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th) a town hall meeting in Lanham hosted by the Prince George’s County Muslim Council to discuss the Trump administration’s Muslim ban, among other current issues.

Mr. Hoyer also visited social studies students at Southern High School, a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, to discuss the importance of civic engagement.

“I was very pleased to visit with social studies students at Southern High School and discuss the importance of civic engagement. Active engagement in our government is of great importance, and I am encouraged to see so many young people interested and eager to be involved in public service. I applaud the students at Southern High School on striving for excellence in their studies, and I encourage all students in Maryland to get involved so that they may be informed citizens of our democracy.”

He joined the Southern Maryland and Prince George’s County legislative delegations in Annapolis on Feb. 17 to discuss their legislative priorities for 2017.

“It’s imperative that lawmakers address the issues most important to the citizens of the Fifth District, including strengthening our transportation system, Metro safety, bringing the FBI Headquarters to Prince George’s County, and supporting our military installations in our region. I encourage lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to work together to get things done for all Marylanders,” the congressman said.

