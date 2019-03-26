Hoyer Meets With Firefighters at Conference

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met earlier this month with representatives from the Maryland affiliate of the International Association of Firefighters – the Professional Firefighters of Maryland.

The firefighters and paramedics were attending the Alfred K. Whitehead Legislative Conference in Washington, DC, March 10-13 at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill.

The legislative conference has long been the cornerstone of the IAFF’s legislative efforts. The IAFF has won many significant victories over the years – from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program that promotes safe fire ground staffing, to ensuring the first responders of 9/11 receive the health care they deserve, to defeating legislation designed to undermine our members’ defined benefit pensions – due in large measure to the work of local IAFF leaders at the conference, according to the IAFF website.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with career Maryland firefighters and paramedics [March 12] to reaffirm my strong commitment to ensuring they have the tools they need to keep our communities safe,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “Day in and day out, firefighters put their lives on the line to protect Marylanders, and we must keep the faith with them. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus, I will continue to work with my colleagues to fund the AFG and SAFER Grants programs and equip our firefighters and paramedics with the resources necessary to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

