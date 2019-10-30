Hoyer Meets With Census Employees Ahead of 2020 Count

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer and Anthony Brown met with US Census employees and representatives from AFGE to discuss preparations for the 2020 Census.

Thecongressmen also spoke about the importance of ensuring the US can recruit and retain the best civil service possible and protecting their pay and benefits.

“I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Census employees and representatives from AFGE this morning in Suitland,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said after the Oct. 8 visit. “Ensuring every American is counted during the 2020 Census is critically important. Every ten years, the Census determines critical decisions for our communities, including how federal resources are allocated for public health, transportation, education and workforce training, and other services. It also is used to apportion seats in the US House of Representatives. That is why it is so important that the process not be politicized … We must work together as a community to ensure that no one is left out. I join in thanking the federal employees who work at the Census Bureau for the critically important work they do. I will continue to stand with AFGE and federal workers across the country to ensure our civil servants can accomplish their work on behalf of the American people and receive fair pay and benefits.”

“The dedicated employees of the US Census are at frontlines as we work together to ensure a fair and accurate count in Maryland and across the country in 2020,” Congressman Brown (D-MD) said. “The census determines how state and federal dollars are invested in local communities and will impact funding for education, public health, housing, and infrastructure. For every Marylander who isn’t counted, the state stands to lose up to $2,000. I am committed to doing everything we can to boost education and outreach efforts to bolster participation – especially in our hard-to-count neighborhoods – and ensure every person understands the importance of answering the census questions.”

