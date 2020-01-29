Hoyer Meets With 5th District Business Leaders

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer recently attended a Greater Prince George’s Business Roundtable meeting. “One of my top priorities in Congress continues to be growing jobs in the region while making economic opportunity accessible to all residents,” the congressman told 5th District business leaders.

“I appreciated the opportunity to join business leaders from around Prince George’s County [January 6] and thank them for the work they do to make our county a great place to live and work,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“In the first year of the Democratic majority, the House took action for the people, including passing legislation to raise wages, ensure equal pay for equal work, lower health care and prescription drug costs, and expand retirement security. We will build on that work in the new year and continue to push to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, make education affordable and accessible, and address rising health care costs,” Mr. Hoyer continued. “I look forward to working with business and community leaders in the Fifth District to support workers and promote business development in Prince George’s County.”

The Greater Prince George’s Business Roundtable is a nonprofit business alliance of chief executives and works to foster a better economic environment in Prince George’s County. Members of the roundtable employ nearly 60,000 people in the region.

Congressman Hoyer also received a briefing January 6 from the 2020 Census Complete Count Committees & Census Officials operating in Southern Maryland.

“Ensuring an accurate 2020 Census is critically important to communities throughout the Fifth District, particularly those that have been historically under-counted,” Mr. Hoyer said. “I appreciate the hard work the Complete Count Committees are doing to raise awareness and coordinate between local governments and community organizations for the upcoming Census in Southern Maryland.”

