Hoyer: Look to MLK for Inspiration

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, January 18, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer noted that this year marking the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life with acts of service and charity takes on a new importance, as millions of Americans are struggling to get through the public health and economic crises the country is facing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant racial disparities in health care delivery, outcomes, and preventive efforts, forcing every American to confront the reality of bias and inequality in our country,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “At the same time, it has highlighted economic disparities that continue to hold millions back from accessing opportunities equally and sharing in the American Dream. All of us ought to reflect anew on these disparities and redouble our efforts on this day and every day to strive for their elimination.”

Celebrating Dr. King’s legacy comes at a moment when his voice of resolve, non-violence, and unity for justice in our national discourse is sorely needed, Mr. Hoyer said.

“Last summer, tens of millions of Americans marched peacefully in protest against the mistreatment of African-Americans during encounters with police and the killing of innocents as a result of systemic bias in our justice system and in law enforcement. While I am proud that the House took swift action to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, it unfortunately went nowhere” in the Senate, he said. “With a new Congress and a new administration, we can take long overdue action. But we all have so much more work to do to establish justice and ensure that it is applied blindly and fairly to all. Let us look to Dr. King for inspiration in this effort and as we seek to unite our nation behind this cause of justice through constructive non-violence and faith in our Constitution and our democracy.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.