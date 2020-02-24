Hoyer Leads Delegation to Puerto Rico

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer traveled with a congressional delegation to Puerto Rico to survey damage from recent earthquakes.

He received briefings on the ongoing recovery efforts and meet with displaced individuals and families.

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) was joined by chairwoman of the House Committee on Small Business Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“We are here because of our great concern, our great concern … Congress of the United States has appropriated over $50 billion to respond to the crisis in infrastructure, human needs, housing, nutrition, education, and transportation — all of the issues, including water, sewer, and the electric grid,” Mr. Hoyer said at a news conference.

“We come because we are frustrated. We come because, in many respects, we’re angry that we have taken substantive action that has not been implemented as quickly as should have been done. Whatever the blame, who’s ever at fault, whatever glitches there are that need to be resolved, we want to resolve,” he continued.

Mr. Hoyer said that he wants to make sure that the people of Puerto Rico are put back in a position where they are no longer challenged by being homeless, by having nutrition shortage, by being unemployed.

“So that, we want to see a) action and b) we want to tell the people of Puerto Rico: we are with you, we hear you, you have extraordinary advocates on your behalf, not only those of us who are here but many who are not,” he said.

The delegation concluded its visit to #PuertoRico with the most important stop: visiting with the people who have been displaced from their homes following earthquakes in Guayanilla and listening to their concerns about returning to their homes.

The congressman thanked the Puerto Rico Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Administration and its team of mental health care providers as well as FEMA officials, COR3, and National Guard personnel on the ground for the work they are doing at the base camp to support those who are displaced.

