Hoyer Joins Union Leaders at Rally

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, May 5, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined members of Congress, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union, members of the National Federation of Federal Employees, and union leaders at a rally this week at Union Station in the District to stand in solidarity with federal employees.

“We are united in this fight, and we’ll keep working to protect our federal employees and ensure Americans get the services they need,” the congressman said.

“So, I’m here with all of you, because we’re in solidarity, there’s a solidarity camp over there. Solidarity means a lot to working people. Because what they know is alone, they can’t get the boss to do anything. But together, joined arm in arm, hand in hand, heart to heart, we can make a difference. So the federal employees who were here with all of you through the years need you now, very badly. Because the union is strong, and the union is united. And we are going to be united in fighting [to protect federal jobs] on the floor of the Congress, fighting in front of the Union Station, fighting in the streets and community halls of our districts, and we are going to win this battle for the people.”

A transcript of Rep. Hoyer’s remarks at the April 29 rally can be read here.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.