Hoyer Joins Fight to Preserve Pay Raises

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, September 14, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (Md.-5th) and other members of Congress sent a letter to congressional leadership urging them to reject President Trump’s plan to cancel scheduled pay raises for federal employees.

Those joining Congressman Hoyer in signing the letter were Congressman Gerald E. Connolly (Va.-11th), Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D.C.-AL), Congressman John Sarbanes (Md.-3rd), Congressman Don Beyer (Va.-8th), Congressman John Delaney (Md.-6th), Congressman Anthony G. Brown (Md.-4th), and Congressman Jamie Raskin (Md.-8th).

“We request that Congress provide, at the very least, a 1.9 percent federal pay adjustment, which was included in the Senate-passed Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill for Fiscal Year 2019,” the members stated in their Sept. 5 letter.

The 2.1 percent pay increase for federal employees was scheduled to take effect in January 2019. However, President Trump sent a letter to congressional leadership stating that he had determined that for 2019, both across‑the‑board pay increases and locality pay increases would be set at zero.

“The American people want a federal government that keeps them safe and secure and reliably delivers vital services. The individuals of our federal workforce clock in each day on behalf of that mission. They conduct critical medical research, care for our veterans, protect the homeland, support national security operations around the globe, and ensure the safety of the food we eat and the air we breathe,” the members wrote

“The men and women of the federal workforce are the same hardworking Americans we honored on Labor Day in communities across the country,” the members wrote in their letter. “We urge you to recognize their dedicated service to our nation with a minimum pay adjustment of 1.9 percent, as already endorsed by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in the Senate.”

The full letter is available online.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.