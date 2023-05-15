Hoyer: Jobless Rate Lowest in 50 Years

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, May 15, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its April 2023 jobs report, which reflected “continued historic, steady growth,” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer said in a statement.

“Last month saw another 253,000 jobs added to the economy. Additionally, the national unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest it has been in 50 years, capping a streak of 12.7 million new jobs since the Biden-Harris administration began in January 2021,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“Last Congress, our Democratic House Majority took action to set the economy – and American workers and families – up for success. House Democrats will keep fighting to protect the full faith and credit of the United States and continue working to deliver results for the American people through the implementation of the historic laws we enacted last Congress,” Rep. Hoyer continued.

Read the full Labor Department report here.

