Hoyer: Jobless Rate Down, Still Long Way From Recovery

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The US Labor Department has released its July 2020 jobs report showing the jobless rate fell to 10.2% in July from the June 2020 11.1%.

“While I am relieved the unemployment rate fell slightly in July, there is little to celebrate,” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “At 10.2%, it is still above the worst month of the Great Recession, and the pace of job gains slowed again last month. We are still a long way from a full recovery. We are witnessing unprecedented levels of unemployment in the US, as there are still 17 million fewer Americans working full time than when this crisis began, and 4 million more who can only find part-time work.”

He said that for 20 straight weeks, new weekly unemployment insurance claims were over 1 million, which has never happened in a single week before.

“The fact is, we are less than halfway out of a hole and our progress is slowing down,” Mr. Hoyer said, pointing out that over 31 million Americans have lost the enhanced unemployment assistance that was helping them make ends meet.

“We must ensure America’s workers get the help they need to keep from going broke while we fight this pandemic. That’s why House Democrats passed the Heroes Act nearly three months ago to continue the emergency measures that gave assistance to unemployed Americans and businesses, and to provide aid to state and local governments to keep teachers and first responders from losing their jobs,” he said.

The July 2020 report can be found here.

