The US Department of Labor has issued its August 2019 jobs report. Though job growth continued, “the 129,000 private-sector jobs added in August under-performed expectations, wages for workers continue to stagnate, and our manufacturing sector has contracted for the first time in three years,” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer said.

“… Our economy is working only for those at the very top and the well-connected,” Rep. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “Democrats are determined to make our economy work for everyone.”

“House Democrats have already passed legislation to raise wages, ensure equal pay for women, protect and expand health coverage, and protect the pensions of millions of American workers,” he continued. “Since day one, we’ve used our majority to put working families first and deliver results For the People so everyone in our economy can make it in America.

This autumn and in the months ahead, Congressman Hoyer said that the House Democrats will continue to deliver on their promises to raise wages and invest in creating good jobs that bring real economic opportunity.

“I continue to urge the Republican-led Senate to join us by taking up and passing the important legislation already approved by the House to strengthen our economy and ensure it works for every American,” he said.

Here are some highlights from the August 2019 Employment Situation Summary:

In August, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for the third month in a row, and the number of unemployed persons was essentially unchanged at 6.0 million.

The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) was little changed at 1.2 million in August and accounted for 20.6 percent of the unemployed.

In August, employment in federal government increased by 28,000. The gain was mostly due to the hiring of 25,000 temporary workers to prepare for the 2020 Census.

Health care added 24,000 jobs over the month and 392,000 over the past 12 months. In August, employment continued to trend up in ambulatory health care services and in hospitals.

Read the August 2019 report here.

