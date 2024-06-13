Hoyer: IRS Direct File Now Permanent

The IRS is inviting all 50 states and Washington, DC, to use direct file as a permanent free tax filing option for filing season 2025, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer noted.

“After the tremendous success of the Internal Revenue Service’s Direct File pilot program, I am pleased that the agency has announced it will make the program permanent,” the congressman said. “Next year, the IRS plans to continue to offer this service, helping low- and middle-income Americans file their taxes securely and easily for free.

More than 140,000 Americans across 12 states participated in the Direct File pilot in 2024, and 90% of them rated the experience positively, Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“Crucially, 86 percent of participants said that their experience with Direct File strengthened their trust in the IRS. Direct File’s success helps demonstrate all that the IRS can do to improve taxpayer experience when the agency receives the federal resources necessary to do its job,” he said.

“I have always been a strong proponent of Direct File. As House majority leader last Congress, I was proud to secure funding for Direct File in the Inflation Reduction Act. Recently, my colleagues on the Regional Leadership Council and I encouraged our partners in the Biden-Harris Administration to make the program permanent when they consulted us about its future. I look forward to continuing to support the program’s expansion as ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.”

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

