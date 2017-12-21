Hoyer Hosts Discussion on Opioid Epidemic

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer invited US Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams to Calvert County on Nov. 27, 2017, to talk about the opioid epidemic in Maryland’s Fifth District.

The meeting was part of a roundtable discussion that included opioid intervention teams from Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, Charles County, Calvert County, and St. Mary’s County. After the discussion, Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) and Surgeon General Adams met with individuals who are in recovery from opioid addiction.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Congressman Hoyer thanked Surgeon General Adams for coming to Southern Maryland to talk about the crisis that opioid use has become in the Fifth District. Congressman Hoyer said he was able to learn more about what each of the counties is doing to fight the tragic epidemic, including programs for education, prevention, treatment, and recovery.

“In order to fully address this growing crisis, we must work together at every level of government – local, state, and federal – to help those struggling with addiction,” Congressman Hoyer said in the statement. “I also want to thank the individuals who met with us to discuss their personal struggles with addiction and their road to recovery. I join in thanking Surgeon General Adams for his commitment to this issue, and for the work his office has done to shine a light on this nationwide epidemic.”

Surgeon General Adams said his office works to look for strategies that address opioid addiction effectively, always looking for opportunities to prevent overdose, drug use, infectious disease, and to fully leverage the power of public health, law enforcement, business, and community resources to fight this epidemic. He said after the roundtable that the event highlighted the diverse partners that have to be involved in the response to this crisis.

“Working together to ensure that efforts, like those discussed yesterday, are known and supported by all of those who play a role, will lead to better health through better partnerships,” Surgeon General Adams said.

