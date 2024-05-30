Hoyer Hosts 5th District Educators Luncheon

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, May 30, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Exceptional teachers and principals in the Fifth District were honored by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer during his annual Educators Luncheon.

Honorees included recipients of The Washington Post Finalists for Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, and County Teacher of the Year awards.

“My late wife Judy was a lifelong educator who believed that every child could and should learn. We now have over 80 Judy Centers named in her honor,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Judy would be so proud of the progress we’ve made, and she would be inspired by the educators I had the privilege of honoring today. Our teachers in the Fifth District, across our state, and around the country are the best of us – giving their lives to ensure our future generation can learn, succeed, and thrive.”

The following principals and teachers were honored at the May 10 luncheon:

Calvert County

Meagan Jeffries, Sunderland Elementary School, Maryland Educator of the Year Finalist

Charles County

Wendie Newcamp, Theodore Davis Middle School, Washington Post Educator of the Year Finalist

Joshua Clark, Maryland Educator of the Year Finalist

Erica Williams, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Washington Post Principal of the Year Finalist

St. Mary’s County

Jeffrey DiRenzo, Park Hall Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year Finalist

Kathy Sheehan, Leonardtown Middle School, Washington Post Educator of the Year Finalist

Lauren Runkles, Great Mills High School, Maryland Educator of the Year Finalist

