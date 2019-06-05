Hoyer Hosting Annual Bull Roast

Save the date for Congressman Steny H. Hoyer‘s annual Bull Roast and Birthday Party, scheduled from 5-7 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019. Please note the new time this year.

The event will be held rain or shine at the Newton White Mansion at 2708 Enterprise Road in Mitchellville, MD. Enjoy country barbecue and ice cream sundaes.

Tickets for the bull roast are $15 for young professionals and students or $50 for five tickets, $20 for seniors, $35 for individuals, $250 for sponsors, $500 for patrons, and $1,000 for hosts.

Email reservations to bullroast@hoyerforcongress.com or click here. Connect with Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) by following@StenyHoyer on Twitter and liking his Facebook page.

As House majority leader for the 116th Congress, Congressman Hoyer is the second-ranking member of the House Democratic leadership. He is charged with mobilizing the party vote on important legislation, acting as a liaison between members and the Democratic leadership, and coordinating strategy within the caucus. He also plays a key role in shaping House Democrats’ legislative priorities and in delivering the Democratic message.

Congressman Hoyer’s experience, know-how, and strong work ethic have led to increasing responsibilities within the House Democratic leadership. He previously served as House majority leader from 2007 to 2011 – which made him the highest-ranking member of Congress from Maryland in history – and House Democratic whip from 2003 to 2007 and in the 112th,113th, 114th, and 115th Congresses.

Prior to serving in his first term as whip, Congressman Hoyer served as chair of the Democratic Caucus – the fourth-ranking position among House Democrats – from 1989 to 1995. He is the former co-chair (and a current member) of the Democratic Steering Committee, and served as the chief candidate recruiter for House Democrats from 1995 to 2000. Congressman Hoyer also served as deputy majority whip from 1987 to 1989. Now in his 20th term in Congress, he also became the longest-serving member of the US House of Representatives from Maryland in history on June 4, 2007.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.