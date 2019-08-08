Hoyer Honors Bossart, Outgoing District Director

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer’s District Director Betsy Bossart, second from left, retired after working for the congressman for 30 years. With her at a ceremony last month in Washington, DC, are Kathleen O’Brien, left, Congressman Hoyer and Marie Duffield. Photos courtesy of Kathleen O’Brien

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer recently honored his district director, Betsy Bossart, who left the congressman’s office after three decades of service.

Mr. Hoyer spoke on the House floor July 18 to honor Ms. Bossart, who served the people of the Fifth District for 30 years.

“Madam Speaker, all of us who serve in this House are deeply indebted to our hardworking staff who enable us to serve our constituents and meet the rigorous demands of this job. In particular, all of us are grateful for our district directors, as we are for all of our staff. But our district directors are us for so many instances, for so many constituents, and so many different events. They represent us when we cannot be here when we are in Washington. They are our eyes and ears on the ground when we are here. They are the angels on our shoulders who remind us that everything we do on a national level needs to benefit our constituents back home,” the congressman said while addressing the House.

“For the past 30 years, I have been blessed, the Fifth Congressional District has been blessed to be a colleague of Betsy Bossart. I love Betsy Bossart, and my constituents love Betsy Bossart,” he said.

Before Ms. Bossart was the congressman’s district director, she was his administrative assistant.

Mr. Hoyer said she was “a jack of all trades who made sure my office ran smoothly and served as one of my chief advisers. Betsy joined my staff on March 3, 1989, 30 years ago. And until she retired, sadly from my perspective, last month, she served me, the people of the Fifth District, and our country every day. With her departure, my office, and indeed this House, is diminished by the end of her extraordinary service.”

He said Ms. Bossart gave her time and energy selflessly to the people of the Fifth District, working many, many late nights, many weekends, and long days. She has taken meetings with every organization and visited every nearly every school and medical facility and government office in the counties he represents.

“Betsy Bossart has been so successful as my district director because she is an excellent listener and has a deep well spring of empathy for people. She has been a role model for others on my staff, and a champion and advocate for young people coming into public service and waiting to make differences in their communities and in their country,”

