Hoyer Honors 5th District Educators

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, June 19, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Seventeen exceptional educators, teachers, and education professionals in the Fifth District were honored by Congressman Steny H. Hoyer at his annual Educators Luncheon in Upper Marlboro recently. Honorees included recipients of several leadership awards, including The Washington Post Finalists for the Teacher of the Year and County Educators of the Year Award winners.

“I am proud to celebrate the outstanding educators and support staff who work hard every day for Marylanders in the Fifth District,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “America’s teachers continue to face challenges of today with grace and resilience – as they have done for many years. … I will continue to fight for the funding needed to ensure all our students – no matter their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or disability status – receive equal treatment under the law and in the classroom. I thank them for meeting with me to discuss our shared commitment to the next generation of Marylanders.”

The following education professionals were honored:

St. Mary’s County

Hunter Martin, Washington Post Teacher Finalist (2025)

Dr. Deborah Dennie, Washington Post Principal Finalist (2025)

Vivian Johnson, St. Mary’s County Public Schools Educational Support Professional of the Year (2025)

Kelly Bridges, Leader of Excellence (2025)

Anne Arundel County

Heather Garris, George Arlotto Leadership Award, Principal of the Year (2023-24)

Calvert County

Bill Voshell, Calvert County Teacher of the Year (2025)

Rebecca Bowen, Washington Post Principal Finalist (2025)

Wendy Badgley, Educational Support Professional of the Year (2025)

Charles County

Alison Cheney, Charles County Teacher of the Year (2025)

Georgia Green, Washington Post Teacher Finalist (2025)

Nicholas Adam, Washington Post Principal Finalist (2025)

Melissa Revell, Outstanding Employee of Charles County Public Schools (2025)

Melanie Sokol, Outstanding Employee of Charles County Public Schools (2025)

Prince George’s County

Lafiya Tunstall, Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year (2025)

Kathy Russell, Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year (2024)

Dr. Ryan Daniel, National Distinguished Principal (2025), Washington Post Principal of the Year (2024)

Lashawn James, Maryland’s Pupil Personnel Worker of the Year (2025)

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.