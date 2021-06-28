Hoyer Honors 5th District Artists

Violette Campbell of Huntingtown High School won the 2021 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition with her piece titled “The Pride of Sight.” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer announced the winner June 25.

“Once again, Maryland’s Fifth District students showcased their strong talents during this year’s 2021 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition,” Mr. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Though there were many exceptional submissions, I am especially pleased to congratulate Violette Campbell on winning first place. Her beautiful piece will be on proud display in the Capitol complex for the next year. I thank her for sharing her wonderful artwork, which will be admired by thousands of members of Congress, staff, and visitors of Washington, DC.”

Second-place winner was Liliana McGee, and third-place winner was Ilsa Erickson.

“I was very moved by their pieces and applaud their efforts in a highly competitive competition. Each one of the submissions this year is further evidence of the outstanding talent that comes from Maryland’s Fifth District,” the congressman said.

Ms. Campbell lives in Huntingtown. She will be a senior in the fall. Her artwork was created using oil paint. Ms. McGee, a junior at Elizabeth Seton High School, received second place for her watercolor painting titled “Una Bisnonna.” Ms. Erickson, a junior from Bishop O’Connell High School, received third place for her digital photograph titled “Life of a Virtual Student.”

The Congressional Arts Competition provides members of Congress with the opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in their districts.

Since 1982, the competition has involved hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their pieces hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen by the many visitors who come to the Capitol and by members of Congress every day.

Each year, Congressman Hoyer sends letters to all the high schools in the Fifth District announcing the Congressional Fifth District High School Arts Competition. After all entries have been submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities participate in a panel to determine the winner.

