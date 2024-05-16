Hoyer: Historic Job Growth Continues

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, May 16, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The US Labor Department’s April 2024 jobs report is more good news on the economy, says Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

“[The May 3] job report once again proves that the American economy continues to be the envy of the world. Under President Biden’s leadership, we have added a historic 15.4 million jobs – including 175,000 in April alone – and seen 39 months of consecutive job growth, a record 17 million Americans applying to start small businesses, and increases in real wages. Additionally, the unemployment rate continues to stay historically low, under 4% for more than two years.

Rep. Hoyer says the American economy is the envy of the world because Democrats have invested in and prioritized building an economy from the middle out and bottom up.

“It’s no coincidence that we are seeing millions of manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, science, research, and other jobs added to our economy. Last Congress, Democrats laid the foundation for the American economy to not only recover from the pandemic but to comeback stronger than ever before. The strong jobs numbers we see each month demonstrate how the laws we passed and the investments we made during the 117th Congress are creating new opportunities in every community across the country,” he says.

