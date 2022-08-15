Hoyer Highlights Registered Apprenticeships

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer hosted a roundtable discussion on registered apprenticeship opportunities at the John J. Flynn BAC/IMI International Training Center at the International Masonry Training and Education Foundation in Bowie.

The IMTEF provides support to workers through registered apprenticeships that provide economic mobility and good family-supporting jobs, Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

During the August 4 visit, Congressman Hoyer and US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh discussed the just-passed CHIPS and Science Act, which will bolster domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, and give workers and small businesses the tools they need to make it in America.

“Making registered apprenticeship opportunities more accessible to American workers not only ensures they receive the training and skills they need to build meaningful careers, but also allows the US to maintain our competitive edge in this twenty-first century global economy,” said Rep. Hoyer. “I was glad to host this roundtable with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, apprentices, and labor leaders at the IMTEF today to discuss the progress Maryland has made on expanding registered apprenticeship and job training programs. As a key part of my Make It In America agenda, I was proud to vote for and send the historic CHIPS and Science Act to the president, which will be essential to bolstering our supply chain and creating opportunities for American workers.”

Registered apprenticeship is a proven model to connect workers to good jobs, Secretary Walsh said.

“The IMTEF offers critical workforce development and training that ensures workers can support their families and create a rewarding career. Bolstering job training across industries is a major part of making more products in America, which is a key component of the recently passed CHIPS Act. I look forward to continuing working with Congressman Hoyer to ensure and robust investment in registered apprenticeship to support communities and our nation’s economy,” he said.

“We appreciate Secretary Walsh, Congressman Hoyer, and others taking the time to tour our facility and speak with our members,” said BAC International President Tim Driscoll. “Apprenticeships change lives every day. BAC apprentices receive the best training, benefits, and job opportunities in the construction industry. Over three to four years, apprentices earn money while they train on-the-job and in the classroom. They are able to access health care and other member benefits for themselves and their families. Through this process they master a craft that is in demand across the country.”

