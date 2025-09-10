Hoyer: GOP’s Message to Americans — ‘You’re on Your Own’

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer spoke September 3 during the House Appropriations Committee markup of the 2026 Financial Services and General Government funding bill. Rep. Hoyer and other House Democrats said the bill makes the cost-of-living crisis worse, sides with billionaires and big corporations, and makes communities less safe.

Republicans sit on their hands as President Donald Trump and OMB Director Russell Vought cut funding for agencies that protect against financial crimes, making it easier for the wealthy to evade the taxes they legally owe, the congressman said.

“Democrats will keep fighting to ensure the American people aren’t left vulnerable,” Hoyer said.

The congressman said the bill:

Promotes corruption by billionaires and large corporations by decimating tax enforcement and drastically underfunding the corporate watchdog that ensures markets are fair and protects investors from bad actors.

Leaves consumers vulnerable to scams and predatory junk fees by cutting funding for the Federal Trade Commission, allowing greedy corporations to continue price gouging. These changes increase the cost of living for working class, middle class, and vulnerable Americans.

Enables individuals to sell dangerous products and puts children at risk by cutting resources for the Consumer Product Safety Commission and including harmful extreme policies that side with big corporations over working Americans.

Makes elections less secure by cutting the funding for the Election Assistance Commission.

Includes over 60 new, problematic, or pointless policy riders on topics such as the IRS Free File, consumer safety, and abortion. Additionally, instead of addressing the issues that matter most to the American people, House Republicans are micromanaging the District of Columbia’s health and traffic laws.

“This bill conveys the same message Republicans have been sending to the American people for years: ‘you’re on your own.’ It advances Trump’s occupation of Washington, DC, makes it easier for millionaires and billionaires to get out of paying the taxes they legally owe, cuts funding for agencies that protect against financial crimes, and continues the Trump Administration’s effort to traumatize federal workers,” said Rep. Hoyer, Financial Services Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member. “Meanwhile, Republicans sit on their hands as Trump and OMB Director Russell Vought try to turn the Appropriations Committee – and the entire Congress – into an irrelevant rubber stamp with their illegal pocket rescissions and impoundments.”

