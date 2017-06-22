Hoyer Goes Overseas for NATO Talks

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, June 22, 2017

During the congressional district work period, House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer is traveling to Denmark, Belgium, Lithuania, and Estonia to reaffirm the importance of the country’s relationship with NATO member countries in light of Russia’s interference across Europe and as we confront the rising threat of terrorism.

“As Russia continues its nefarious activities and as we’ve seen terrorist attacks across the continent, I believe it is critical to reassure our European allies that we stand with them,” said Whip Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “In my meetings with heads of state and cabinet officials, I will convey the support of the US Congress as we combat these threats together.”

Hoyer will start in Copenhagen, meeting with Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

Next, the congressman will go to Brussels, where he will meet with the US Mission at NATO headquarters and European Parliamentarians at the European Parliament.

Congressman Hoyer will then go to Vilnius, where his schedule will include meetings with the Speaker of Seimas (the Lithuanian Parliament), Viktoras Pranckietis; the Lithuanian Minister of Defense, Raimundas Karoblis; and the President of Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaite.

The last stop will be in Tallin. He will meet with the Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, members of Estonia’s Parliament, and the Estonian Minister of Defense Margus Tsahkna.

Congressman Hoyer is a widely respected voice on foreign policy and international affairs. As the former chair and ranking Democrat on the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (the Helsinki Commission), he championed the cause of human rights, individual freedoms, democracy, and religious liberties throughout the world. On May 21, 2009, Denmark honored Congressman Hoyer by making him a Knight of the Order of the Dannebrog.

