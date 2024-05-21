Hoyer Gives SMCM Commencement Address

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer delivered the commencement address May 11 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The National Public Honors College graduated 356 students outdoors on the campus’ Townhouse Green.

In his message, the congressman spoke of the impact the pandemic had on this class of students and the significance of the class of 2024 being together with family, friends, faculty, and staff for the occasion.

“You spent years wondering what college would be like. When you arrived, however, you found circumstances that you could never have imagined. None of us could. A deadly, global pandemic. Social distancing. Quarantines. Hybrid classes. Thousands of Americans dying of the virus every day,” Rep. Hoyer said. “Four years ago, many of you attended your high school graduations over Zoom or in parking lots rather than in-person with caps and gowns like today. I mention that difficult time not to dwell on what you lost, however, but to reflect on what you gained.”

Click here to watch the video of the address.

“For while your generation knows better than any other the pain of being apart, you also know better than any other the joy that comes with joining together. Because you felt the sorrow of separation, you understand the treasure of togetherness. You saw the devastation of distance, and now you have appreciation for the power of proximity.

“You can relate to a poem called ‘Blessing the Boats’ that former poet laureate of Maryland Lucille Clifton penned on this very campus: ‘may the tide that is entering even now the lip of our understanding carry you out beyond the face of fear, may you kiss the wind then turn from it certain that it will love your back, may you open your eyes to water, water waving forever, and may you in your innocence sail through this to that.’

“The class of 2024 sailed through this to that – through the storm of the pandemic. You went beyond the face of fear. You kissed the wind blowing against you, and now you feel it at your back. It would have been well within your right to throw up your hands and give in to the isolation of the pandemic. Instead, you built camaraderie as a class even amid those challenging circumstances. You made friends at bonfires and beach parties. You smiled and laughed through masks. Who could have blamed you if you chose to fixate on all that was taken from you? But no, you sought out ways to give back, to serve others. I saw that firsthand when your Senior Class President Maddy Lager interned in my congressional office last summer.

“Those first semesters could have left you weary and ruined your appetite for fun and excitement. Thankfully they did not, because I hear the class of 2024 has kept some time-honored St. Mary’s traditions alive – from tossing your classmates into St. John’s pond on their birthdays, to organizing the slightly less dignified ‘Natty Boh Hunt’ each Easter. The most important tradition you kept alive, however, was following the ‘St. Mary’s Way.’

“For four years, you contributed to a community founded on the principles of mutual respect, honesty, integrity, and trust. You learned the value of open discourse and diversity of viewpoints, backgrounds, talents, and customs. Our country needs more people with those skills and values today.”

Read the remarks as prepared for delivery here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.