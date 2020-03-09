Hoyer: Goal Is Full Equality for Women

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer recognized Women’s History Month and the centennial of the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment, which enshrined in the US Constitution the right of women to vote.

“As we celebrate the triumph of the movement for women’s suffrage, let us also honor those who continued the fight for voting rights and worked to ensure that every citizen could participate in our elections,” the congressman said. “As we do so, let us also be cognizant that voting rights are under threat again in our day, and the fight to protect the hard-won right to vote continues on our watch.”

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said he is proud to serve as majority leader for a Democratic Caucus that has more women and is more diverse than at any time in the country’s history – and to work closely with the first woman to serve as speaker of the House to lead Democrats in advancing their agenda of equality, justice, and opportunity. “The Democratic-led House in the 116thCongress has passed major legislation aimed at securing full equality for women in our country. [Last] month, I brought to the House floor legislation to remove the arbitrary deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment, moving us one step closer to enshrining women’s equality in our Constitution,” he said. “House Democrats have also passed the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure equal pay for equal work, and we reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act to combat domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault.” He said the Democrats are also committed to protecting women’s access to affordable, quality health coverage, including protections in the Affordable Care Act that prohibit insurance companies from charging women more than men for the same coverage, and to defending women’s health care choices against relentless attacks by those who seek to undermine Roe v. Wade. “As we celebrate women’s history this month, let us continue to draw inspiration from those who carried the torch of progress forward and, by their light, march onward as a nation committed to equality, equal opportunity, and the full inclusion of every voice in our democracy,” he said. Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter. For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.