Hoyer Facebook Photo Contest Deadline Nears

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s Facebook Cover Photo Contest is underway. The deadline to submit photos is Friday, July 24.

“I encourage you to submit your favorite photo taken in Maryland, along with your name and where the photo was taken, to hoyerphotocontest@gmail.com to participate. The winner will be announced in August, and the winning photo will be used as my Facebook cover photo for the coming year,” the congressman wrote.

Please be sure to follow the contest rules:

Your photo must be submitted by Friday, July 24, 2020.

Photos must be submitted by the person who took the photo, and your photo must be taken in Maryland.

By submitting your photo you are giving my office permission to use it on social media or my website.

