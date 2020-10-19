Hoyer Earns Perfect Score From Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign released its scorecard for the 116th Congress earlier this month. The scorecard measures the support of every member of Congress on equality and LGBTQ rights issues based on votes cast and bills co-sponsored. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a score of 100%.

“I am honored to receive a 100% score from the Human Rights Campaign, recognizing my strong support of equality for all Americans,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Throughout the 116th Congress, Democrats have prioritized legislation that will advance equality for LGBTQ Americans. Last year, I was proud to bring the Equality Act to the House Floor for a vote; this critical legislation would ban all forms of discrimination against LGBTQ individuals. I will keep fighting alongside my Democratic colleagues and the Human Rights Campaign to end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans and uphold the fundamental American principle of equality for all.”

