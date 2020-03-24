Hoyer Earns High Marks on LCV Scorecard

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a 97% rating from the League of Conservation Voters for his votes on key environmental issues. The national nonpartisan environmental organization released its 2019 National Environmental Scorecard on March 12, 2020.

“I am honored to receive a 97% score from the League of Conservation Voters,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Throughout my career, I’ve fought hard to protect our environment, improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, ensure our water is safe to drink and air is safe to breathe, and address the impact of the climate crisis in our communities and throughout the world. As majority leader, I’ve been proud to bring legislation to the floor to address those environmental issues, including bills to prevent the Trump administration from withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, block drilling in coastal communities and other vulnerable areas, and protect millions of acres of public lands and waterways.”

He said he appreciats the work of the League of Conservation Voters and their dedication to combating the climate crisis.

“I will continue to work with LCV and my colleagues in Congress to act on the climate crisis and fight back against the Trump administration’s continued attempts to undermine public health and environmental safeguards,” he said.

“We are grateful to Majority Leader Hoyer for prioritizing climate action and protections for our air, water, lands, wildlife, and democracy,” said LCV Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld. “Leader Hoyer was an instrumental leader in bringing to the House floor and passing pro-environment legislation that will protect communities across the country. It’s beyond unfortunate that Senate Majority Leader McConnell has refused to act on hundreds of important bills that Leader Hoyer helped pass in the House – putting the health of our children and families at risk for the benefit of his corporate polluter friends.”

“We are grateful to Representative Hoyer for his outstanding leadership to protect Maryland’s environment and applaud him on his LCV score, especially as the Trump administration continues to roll back environmental protections and actively put our health, water, land, and communities at risk,” said Maryland LCV’s Executive Director Kim Coble.

