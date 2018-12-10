Hoyer Discusses Priorities for Congress

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer recently discussed Democratic priorities for the 116th Congress.

“I think what the American people voted for [Nov. 6] was a change in policies, not so much personalities or people, but a change in policies. They wanted to make sure that their health care protection was in place and, if they have a pre-existing condition, they would be able to get insurance. They wanted to make sure their prescription drug prices did not go so high that they couldn’t afford something that gives them health and or life. So, the middle class, working people wanted to make sure Social Security and Medicare were assured, and that they had a policy focused on them: jobs, education, retraining … They look at it as who is going to help me? Who’s going to build our economy? Who’s going to make me and my family’s life better? That’s the way they look at it, and that’s what’s important: that we pursue the policies we promised to pursue, which will give the working men and women of this country [opportunity] and, by the way, those who are not working, make sure they can get jobs,” Mr. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said on CNN’s “At This Hour” shortly after the Nov. 6 General Election.

“… The president, we Democrats in the House of Representatives, and the Senate have an obligation to the American people to try to reach consensus, particularly on issues that the president mentioned. I agree with him, we are for infrastructure and need to make substantial infrastructure investments, so America can create jobs and remain competitive in the global community. We ought to try to work on that. I’m hopeful that we can. I’m hopeful that we can reach an agreement. I’m hopeful we can reach an agreement, as the president mentions, on health care. We had very substantial differences … It is interesting that during the course of the campaign, the president said he wanted a health care insurance system that covered everybody in America, at lower cost, and higher quality. Kate, you’ve probably heard me say it: as soon as he sends that bill down to the Congress of the United States, I’m voting for it. I’m hopeful we can reach an agreement. We think the Affordable Care Act was a great start. We added 20 million people under insurance; that was a great assurance for them and it would help bring health care costs down for everybody. So, if we can do it, we have a responsibility to do it, and we are certainly going to try,” the congressman said.

