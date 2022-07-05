Hoyer Discusses Make It In America Agenda

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer met with the board of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland to discuss the Make It In America agenda that he has led in Congress for more than a decade, including updating the board on a new priority included in the MIIA framework.

Congressman Hoyer, alongside his House Democratic colleagues, announced an update to the MIIA agenda to include a fourth pillar – supply chain resilience – which complements the existing pillars of education, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure.

“Just last week I was proud to re-launch Democrats’ Make It In America agenda with a new focus on supply chain resilience. I’ve led this agenda in Congress for over a decade, and I was pleased to have the opportunity to share with RMI leadership how we’ve updated this framework to meet the needs of today’s economy,” he said. “The Make It In America agenda is critical to expanding economic opportunity in Maryland, especially after a historic pandemic that had a devastating impact on our businesses and workers. As our state continues our financial recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19, the Make It In America agenda will help respond to the challenges of restarting our local economy with four key components: education, entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and now supply chain resilience. Each pillar serves as a guide to expand American families’ and businesses’ ability to access to the tools they need to get ahead in the twenty-first century global economy. Today was a very important discussion with the board of the RMI, many of whom are responsible for leading a Make It In Maryland agenda that models the national Make It In America framework.”

Click here for a link to the June 23 news conference where Congressman Hoyer was joined by other House Democratic members to announce new policy recommendations for supply chain resilience, and touch on the progress made on Make It In America’s Education, Entrepreneurship, and Infrastructure policy recommendations.

