Hoyer Defends Food Aid Amid Cuts

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer visits the Bowie Interfaith Pantry to thanks volunteers for their service to families in the Fifth District.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer visited the Bowie Interfaith Pantry and Emergency Aid Fund to greet volunteers and visitors June 17 as they distributed meals to local families. During the visit, Rep. Hoyer discussed the impacts of tariffs and cuts to SNAP and Medicaid.

“I am proud to stand with interfaith leaders as they assist families who have hit hard times and might otherwise have no place to turn,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said.

He said the current policies — from mass firings of federal employees to cuts to Medicaid — have betrayed many Marylanders. Plans to assault SNAP and other nutritional assistance programs will only exacerbate the situation.

“I want to thank the Bowie Food Pantry and its volunteers for their steadfast commitment to families in the Fifth District,” he said.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

