Hoyer Decries Cancellation of Direct File Program

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, August 11, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer says Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Billy Long’s announcement that the Direct File program has been canceled sends this message to the American people: “You’re on your own.”

“If you’re among the 72% of Americans who would like a fast, easy, and free method to file your taxes, you’re on your own now that the administration has eliminated Direct File,” Congressman Hoyer says. “Direct File worked. Over the past two years, hundreds of thousands of Americans across 25 states participated in the Direct File pilot program to file their taxes for free. In 2024, 90% of those taxpayers rated their experience with Direct File as ‘excellent’ or ‘above average.’ During the most recent tax season, that figure increased to 94%.”

On average, Direct File saved participants $160 and hours of time they would have normally spent filing their taxes, he said.

“That’s why I helped lead Democrats’ efforts to establish Direct File through the Inflation Reduction Act: to save Americans time and money. The federal government requires Americans to pay their taxes, thus it ought to provide them a free and easy way to do so.”

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) is the ranking member of the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.

He is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.