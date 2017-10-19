Hoyer Congratulates Blue Ribbon Schools

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, October 19, 2017

Three schools in Southern Maryland have been named Blue Ribbon Schools, and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has expressed his congratulations to them. St. John’s Catholic School in Hollywood, St. Peter’s Elementary School in Waldorf, and Sunderland Elementary School in Sunderland have been selected as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the US Department of Education.

The schools, all in Maryland’s Fifth District, were three of 342 schools in the entire country to be selected this year.

Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said he was pleased to join in the community’s congratulations of the three schools.

“These three schools have each demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, and I applaud them for this national recognition,” Congressman Hoyer said. “The teachers and faculty members at Saint Peter’s Elementary School, Sunderland Elementary School, and Saint John’s Catholic School have worked hard to ensure their students succeed, and I join in congratulating them for their hard work.”

Schools in the state of Maryland continue to be among the best in the nation, and it is largely due to the dedication of students, teachers, and parents, the congressman said. “I’m confident these three schools will continue to lead the way, and inspire others with their contributions to our communities.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 35th year, after being founded in 1982 to recognize the country’s top schools, with criteria based on the schools’ overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps. More than 8,500 schools across the country have been presented with this coveted award.

The program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Every year the US Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels.

The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content. The National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

