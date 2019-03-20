Hoyer Concerned by Slow Pace of Job Growth

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Hiring slowed in February 2019 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent from 4 percent the month before, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics latest jobs report. “The month’s jobs report, which shows a significant slowing of the pace of private sector job growth, ought to alarm a nation already facing profound economic uncertainty,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).

The congressman also pointed out that the 35-day partial government which “cost our economy $11 billion in lost GDP continues to have a detrimental effect on confidence in Washington to govern effectively. We have also seen a record-breaking $891 billion trade deficit …”

It is important “to ensure that our economic policies benefit all Americans and restore certainty for entrepreneurs and job-creators. House Democrats have already begun taking steps to make government work again For the People, and in the months ahead, we will act to raise wages, lower health care and prescription drug costs, make higher education and skills training more attainable, and invest in a twenty-first century infrastructure,” the congressman said.

Read the February 2019 jobs report here.

Highlights include:

In February, employment in professional and business services continued to trend up, in line with its average monthly gain over the prior 12 months.

Health care added 21,000 jobs in February and 361,000 jobs over the year. Employment in ambulatory health care services edged up over the month.

In February, wholesale trade employment continued its upward trend. The industry has added 95,000 jobs over the year, largely among durable goods wholesalers.

Employment in construction declined by 31,000 in February, partially offsetting an increase of 53,000 in January. In February, employment declined in heavy and civil engineering construction. Over the year, construction has added 223,000 jobs.

Manufacturing employment changed little in February, after increasing by an average of 22,000 per month over the prior 12 months.

In February, employment in leisure and hospitality was unchanged, after posting job gains of 89,000 and 65,000 in January and December, respectively.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.