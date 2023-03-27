Hoyer: Close the Gender Pay Gap

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, March 27, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Each year, the United States marks the day it takes a woman, on average, to earn the same amount as a man who has been doing the same work if both had started on the first day of January. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer released a statement to acknowledge Equal Pay Day, which fell on March 14 this year.

“Today, we observe Equal Pay Day and recommit ourselves to closing the gender pay gap that has long held America, and our economy, from reaching our full potential. American women would need to continue working until March 14 to earn the same pay that men earned for comparable work in the previous calendar year,” Rep. Hoyer said. “Indeed, on average, women only earn 77 cents for every dollar made by men in America. That gap is even wider for Native American, Black, Latina, Asian, and Pacific-Islander women. If America is to be the land of liberty, equality, and opportunity that our founders envisioned, we cannot allow this disparity to persist.”

