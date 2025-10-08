Hoyer: Cancellation of MD Projects ‘Grossly Partisan’

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Members of the Maryland congressional delegation, including Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, released the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget’s move to cancel federal funding for infrastructure and energy projects across the state:

“In a grossly partisan – and likely illegal – act, OMB Director Russell Vought and the Trump Administration have cancelled 12 projects totaling nearly $88 million across Maryland as well as other projects totaling $8 billion nationwide. Terminating these lawfully approved projects will raise energy prices for Maryland families, threaten good-paying American infrastructure jobs, and prevent local energy companies from enhancing grid flexibility and improving the resilience of the power system against extreme weather. Once again, the Trump Administration is telling American families and businesses: You’re on your own.

“At a time when Marylanders are facing rising financial strain across the board, the Trump Administration is using the Republican-led government shut down to further raise energy costs and hurt the security and resilience of our power grid.

“Team Maryland will continue fighting back against the Trump Administration’s attempts to politicize this Republican shutdown and hurt Maryland families in the process. We are working to maintain these investments and lower energy costs for working families across our state. We will continue pushing Republicans to responsibly fund the government and end this shameful shutdown.”

Other members of the delegation signing on to the statement were US Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and US Reps. Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney, and Johnny Olszewski.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

