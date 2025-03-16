Hoyer: Biden Job Growth Momentum Continued in February

“The February jobs report revealed that 151,000 jobs were added to the economy last month – a continuation of record job growth momentum that we saw under the Biden administration thanks to Democrats’ Investing in America Agenda. Last month, unemployment ticked up to 4.1%,” Rep. Steny H. Hoyer noted after the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data was released March 7.

Employment trended up in health care, financial activities, transportation and warehousing, and social assistance. Federal government employment declined, according to the data.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

