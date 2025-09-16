Hoyer: ‘Beyond 2025’ Bay Restoration

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and US Sen. Chris Van Hollen–along with 21 bipartisan members of Congress representing the Chesapeake Bay watershed region–called for a new agreement that sets ambitious, measurable, and achievable targets, especially for water quality improvement and pollution reduction, in order to restore and protect the Bay.

The lawmakers letter comes as the Chesapeake Executive Council seeks public feedback on its “Beyond 2025” Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement revision draft. In their letter to the CEC, the lawmakers emphasize their commitment to continuing strong federal funding for Bay restoration while stressing that a robust agreement among the states in the watershed is needed to maximize the use of those resources to address the many factors putting strain on the health of the Bay.

Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) joined Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) on the letter along with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Tim Kaine (D-VA), John Fetterman (D-PA), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), as well as Reps. Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC), Bobby Scott (VA), Rob Wittman (VA), Kweisi Mfume (MD), Don Beyer (VA), Glenn Ivey (MD), Jen Kiggans (VA), Jennifer McClellan (VA), Sarah Elfreth (MD), Sarah McBride (DE), April McClain Delaney (MD), Johnny Olszewski (MD), Suhas Subramanyam (VA), and Eugene Vindman (VA).

The lawmakers wrote, “As federal representatives for the Bay region, we are working hard to ensure that we maintain strong funding for the Environmental Protection Agency Chesapeake Bay Program as well as the other critical federal programs that support ecosystem restoration in the Bay watershed. While federal resources will continue to play an essential role in achieving our vision of a healthy Bay, we know that we cannot arrive at our many goals through such funding alone. A robust Watershed Agreement that sets measurable targets that are both ambitious and achievable is key to unlocking the full potential of federal support for the Bay and its watershed. Therefore, we are closely monitoring the PSC’s work to update the agreement to meet current and future challenges.”

They also expressed appreciation that the draft revised agreement proposes a “holistic” approach to the many challenges to the Bay’s health, writing, “Today, the Bay and its watershed face numerous interrelated and pressing challenges, including falling populations of key fish and wildlife species, emerging pollutants of concern, agricultural land and forest depletion, shifting environmental dynamics, and the prevalence of invasive species. We appreciate that the draft revised Watershed Agreement addresses these issues in a holistic manner, maintaining strong water quality and habitat restoration goals at its core, while also pursuing outcomes to deliver healthy landscapes, vibrant living resources, and engaged communities throughout the Bay.”

