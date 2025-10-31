Hoyer Backs MD’s Action to Provide Food Support

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and other members of Team Maryland support Gov. Wes Moore’s decision to declare a state of emergency in order to support Maryland families impacted by the Trump administration’s refusal to use contingency funds for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The lawmakers released the following statement October 30:

“With prices on the rise and the uncertainty created by the Republican government shutdown, many Marylanders are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile the Trump Administration has failed to ensure those in need will have access to nutrition assistance – refusing to keep SNAP benefits flowing. That’s why we’re glad to see Governor Moore take action to protect vulnerable Maryland families. We stand with the Governor and support this decision to help Marylanders put food on the table, as we continue fighting to reopen the government and end this shameful Republican shutdown.”

US Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and US Reps. Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney, and Johnny Olszewski also support Moore’s decision.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

