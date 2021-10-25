Hoyer Applauds PFAS Cleanup Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency has unveiled the PFAS Roadmap, an interagency strategy to clean up PFAS contamination and ensure clean air and water, and products that are safe. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer applauded the EPA’s plan.

“PFAS chemicals — also known as forever chemicals — are harmful pollutants that jeopardize our public health and our environment. If exposed, these toxins are known to cause adverse health risks to people,” Rep. Hoyer said. “In Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District, PFAS contamination has been detected at military installations including the Naval Research Laboratory – Chesapeake Bay Detachment and the Naval Air Station Pax River. I have helped lead efforts Congress to address the dangers of PFAS by securing passage of the PFAS Action Act in order to keep our communities safe.

“I applaud the efforts of the Biden administration and EPA Administrator Michael Reagan for their leadership in crafting and unveiling the PFAS Roadmap, a comprehensive, action-driven guide for the EPA and other agencies to follow over the next three years to ​reduce harmful PFAS chemicals from entering the environment and to clean up PFAS contamination in communities where it has occurred, including NAS Pax River and NRL Chesapeake Beach,” he continued.

The congressman said the roadmap is a strong step forward for the 5th District and every district in America, and “it also underscores the importance of advancing the Build Back Better agenda so that we can continue addressing PFAS contamination and safeguard the public health of our people.”

