Hoyer Announces Winning Artist

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, July 14, 2015 · 2 Comments

Posted for Congressman Steny Hoyer

Jekko Syquia of Waldorf is the winner of the 2015 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer made the announcement last week. “I was proud to recognize Jekko Syquia as the winner of the 2015 Congressional Art Competition today,” said Congressman Hoyer. “Every year, the young artists of Maryland’s Fifth District continue to impress me with their unique talent and creativity. I applaud all the participants for submitting their excellent pieces of artwork this year and I thank the teachers and judges who also made this year’s art competition a success.”

Mr. Syquia is an upcoming junior at St. Charles High School. His artwork is an oil painting titled, “Reflection of My Dream,” and will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

This is Mr. Syquia’s second consecutive year winning the art competition. The winning artwork was selected by a panel of Fifth District art teachers and professional artists.

All submitted artwork from Fifth District students will be displayed in Rep. Hoyer’s district offices during the year.