Hoyer Announces Staff Changes

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, October 20, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has promoted Margaret Mulkerrin to serve as his chief of staff as her predecessor, Jim Notter, departs to serve as chief of staff to Sen. Angela Alsobrooks.

“I am proud to announce that my Chief of Staff, Jim Notter, will be moving on to serve as Chief of Staff to my dear friend Senator Angela Alsobrooks. While my team and I are sad to see Jim go after 13 years working in my office, we are pleased that he will remain a key member of Team Maryland. Over the years, Jim has been instrumental to my work to serve Maryland’s Fifth District. From protecting federal workers from the Trump Administration to organizing our effort to bring the FBI to Maryland, he has vast experience working on some of the most pressing issues facing our state. Jim knows Maryland, and he knows Marylanders.

“So does his successor, Margaret Mulkerrin. Throughout her tenure in my office – including as Deputy Chief of Staff, Executive Director of the Regional Leadership Council, and Communications Director on my Majority Leader staff – Margaret has demonstrated her prowess as a communicator, manager, advisor, and leader. She will make an excellent Chief. I look forward to working with her and the rest of our capable team to deliver further results for the Fifth District.”

Prior to becoming Rep. Hoyer’s chief of staff, Mr. Notter served as his 5th District Congressional Office chief of staff. He led the effort by Team Maryland to secure the new consolidated FBI headquarters in Maryland. Prior to joining Hoyer’s office, Mr. Notter served as counsel to then-Congressman John Sarbanes. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Hofstra University School of Law.

Ms. Mulkerrin has held a variety of roles for Mr. Hoyer including executive director of the Regional Leadership Council, communications director, national press secretary, and press assistant. She also worked as communications director to then-Rep. Antonio Delgado. She started her career in the Office of Public Affairs at the US Department of Treasury. She graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in politics and art history.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.