Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin have announced a federal investment of $5 million they worked to secure for the development of the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit that will operate between Charles and Prince George’s counties. The lawmakers worked to pass the investment in the fiscal 2022 federal funding law enacted in March.

The $5 million federal investment will be used for the planning, design, engineering, and environmental review process for the development of a 19-mile, fixed-route, high-capacity transit service from the Branch Avenue Metrorail Station in Camp Springs to Waldorf/White Plains. The transit corridor will serve major regional employment centers – including Joint Base Andrews and MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center – help alleviate traffic between Washington, DC, and Charles County, and serve as a catalyst for economic and job growth.

“I was glad to stand with my colleagues today to highlight the $5 million in funding Team Maryland secured in the FY 2022 Omnibus package to develop the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit system and bridge communities between Charles County and Prince George’s County,” Congressman Hoyer said. “This funding comes at a critical time for our state, and along with the investments secured from enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these federal dollars will help upgrade and modernize our public transit. With this round of investment, we can build on these important initiatives which will not only make commutes more convenient for riders, but also strengthen access to our local economy and help more families and businesses make it in Maryland.”

“Investing in reliable public transit helps create jobs, alleviate traffic, improve road safety, reduce pollution, and more. That’s why we fought to secure these federal dollars to build out the new Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project. With this new transit system, more folks will be able to get where they’re going with less hassle. I’ll keep working to invest in infrastructure improvements in our communities,” said Sen. Van Hollen, who included these funds in his fiscal 2022 Congressionally Directed Spending priorities.

“Team Maryland is united in our ongoing effort to bring new federal resources back to Maryland. For the first time in a decade, we were able to make specific request for locally requested projects. The $5 million earmark we got funded for FY22, along with $5 million from the Maryland legislature, gets us where we need to be for the Charles-Prince George’s County Southern Maryland Rapid Transit System,” said Sen. Cardin. “This money has been long awaited. During the last 25 years, this region’s population has doubled and traffic increased exponentially. Simply put, we need more public transit. Our workers need to be able to get to work. Local businesses need to spend more time with clients than their vehicles. We waste too much time in congestion and we send too much pollution into the air. These new federal investments help get people out of their automobiles and are a real step in the right direction.”

