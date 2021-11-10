Hoyer: Americans Are Getting Back to Work

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The US Labor Department released the October 2021 jobs report last week and, despite the ongoing threat from the delta variant of COVID-19 on the economy, Americans are getting back to work, said Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

“Not only were 531,000 jobs added last month, dropping the unemployment rate to 4.6%, but unemployment claims have hit a pandemic-era low,” he said. “The week that President Biden took office, 900,000 Americans filed for unemployment; last week, however, that number had fallen to 269,000. President Biden and Democrats in Congress have made historic investments to help our nation recover from this pandemic in the last ten months. Legislation like the American Rescue Plan has provided essential support and financial resources to businesses, workers, and their families to help Americans get back on their feet while enabling the deployment of vaccine shots to reopen schools and businesses safely.”

In spite of those gains, however, the impact of COVID-19 on the economy is still visible, Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said, making it all the more essential that Congress enact the president’s Build Back Better agenda.

“The Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act together would have a transformative effect on America’s economic recovery and on our ability to rebuild stronger and more resilient than before,” he said. “Provisions like those to invest in child care and elder care would have a particularly significant impact on women, whose unemployment rates still remain high. The investments Democrats are preparing to make in our infrastructure – including money to rebuild our highways, roads, and bridges and to improve high speed internet access – would vastly expand opportunities for businesses and workers to get ahead.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.